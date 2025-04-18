Chicago police issue warning for armed robberies of construction, repair crews on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning for construction and repair crews on the city's South Side.

Workers are being targeted in a string of armed robberies.

There have been 10 robbery incidents since January, all in the Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The most recent robbery happened last Friday night.

In every incident, police said one or two young men in dark clothes and ski masks walked up, pulled out a gun and took whatever they could before running off.

Chicago police said the robberies happened at the following location and times:

- 7800 block of South Honore St on January 18 at 7:52 a.m.

- 1800 block of West 78th St on January 24 at 7:37 p.m.

- 1600 block of West 79th St on February 10 at 1 p.m.

- 7700 block of South Wood St on February 22 at 10:02 a.m.

- 7700 block of South Paulina on March 12 at 10:10 a.m.

- 8000 block of South Wood on March 19, at 2:50 p.m.

- 1700 block of West 77th St on April 1 at 9:05 a.m.

- 7700 block of South Hermitage on April 10 at 9:31 a.m.

- 7600 block of South Marshfield on April 11 at 11:24 a.m.

- 7800 block of South Hermitage Ave on April 11 at 5:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made as Area 2 Detectives continue to investigate.

