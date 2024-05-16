Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule announced in Ferris Bueller-themed video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears announced their 2024 season schedule on Wednesday.

The announcement was made in a humorous video, including references to "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and featuring celebrity cameos from Spice Adams, Yung Gravy and more.

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore starred in the video, which was filled with high school jokes and references. It was set to the tune of the viral song "End of Beginning" by Djo, also known as "Stranger Things" star Joe Keery. The song is a love letter to Chicago.

A "high school student" representing the Green Bay Packers is shown in the skit being sent to detention by Spice Adams' character. The Bears face off against their rival in Week 11 and 18 of the season.

The Bears' season is also highlighted by a trip to London in Week 6 for a match against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bears wittingly refer to the student representing the Jags as an "exchange student from Florida before moving to England."

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus also appears in the video to star as the teacher "Mr. Eberflus," sending Moore out of his classroom so he doesn't throw up in it.

First-round draft picks Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze made an appearance at the end of the video as freshman students getting off of a school bus, fitting for their rookie season with the Monsters of the Midway.

To round out the video, Moore dons a bath robe and recreates the post-credit scene from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," saying "You're still here... it's over.. go home... see you this fall."

Full Chicago Bears 2024 schedule: