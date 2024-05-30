WATCH LIVE

Chicago Bears selected for 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp' documentary series

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 30, 2024 9:55PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears have been chosen as the NFL team to be featured in the "Hard Knocks," the team announced Thursday.

The documentary series will focus on the team's practice camp this offseason as they develop No. 1 overall draft pick rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears will provide our passionate fans across the world the ability to experience this unique and critical time in the history of our franchise," Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said.

The HBO series will premier on August 6.

This is a breaking news story. This story will be updated with more information.

