Arlington Heights Board of Trustees approves deal to open formal review of Bears stadium plan

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The Arlington Heights Board of Trustees Monday approved a deal to open a formal review of the Bears' $5 billion plan to build a stadium in the suburb, ABC7 Chicago news partner the Daily Herald reported.

Arlington Heights officials call it a "significant milestone" in their push for a new Chicago Bears stadium.

The team recently submitted the study that projects what the proposed stadium and surrounding campus would mean for the local economy.

It also looks at what infrastructure improvements would be needed to support it.

This is considered a key step in the process to move the team to the northwest suburb.

The move to the suburbs was stalled with the Bears amid a property tax dispute between the team and three local school districts.

The Bears have owned the 326-acre property for more than a year. They've released drawings of a planned stadium and entertainment complex, but then turned their pursuit to a new downtown Chicago stadium.

While a new downtown stadium has a lot of supporters, no one has yet figured out how to pay for the extensive infrastructure improvements needed.

A bill designed to lure the Chicago Bears to northwest Indiana was heading to Gov. Mike Braun's desk last week, as well.