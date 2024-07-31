Chicago Bears, wide receiver DJ Moore reach 4-year, $110M contract extension

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears and wide receiver DJ Moore reached an agreement on a four-year, $110 million contract extension, the largest in franchise history, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The deal -- negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus, Jason Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey -- includes $82.6 million guaranteed, which ranks third for a wide receiver on a single contract in NFL history (Justin Jefferson $110 million guaranteed, A.J. Brown $84 million). All three players agreed to their deals this offseason.

Moore, 27, had two years remaining on the extension he signed at the end of his rookie contract with the Carolina Panthers and was set to hit free agency in 2026. He is now under contract with the Bears through the 2029 season and headlines a wide receiver room with 12-year veteran Keenan Allen and the draft's ninth overall pick, Rome Odunze.

A former first-round pick, Moore was the focal point of a 2023 trade that sent the No. 1 overall selection from Chicago to Carolina in exchange for Moore and four draft picks. At the time of the trade, Chicago general manager Ryan Poles said he was "over the moon" about receiving Moore in the haul from the Panthers and was worried the receiver wouldn't be available had the Bears waited past the date they executed the trade March 10, 2023.

In his first season with the Bears, Moore put together a career year, leading the team in receptions (96), receiving yards (1,364), receiving yards per game (80.2) and touchdowns (8). He accounted for 39.9% of Chicago's receiving yards, the highest percentage for any player for a team in 2023.

In one season, Moore changed the trajectory of the Bears offense. His 1,364 receiving yards were the fourth most by a Bears player in franchise history, trailing only Brandon Marshall (2012), Alshon Jeffery (2013) and Marcus Robinson (1999).

Since entering the league in 2018, Moore has caught a pass from 12 different quarterbacks -- yet still ranks seventh in the NFL in receiving yards over that span despite playing with a rotating cast of QBs.

"Our best player has got to be our hardest workers and they've got to be our best finishers and they've got to be available to practice out there, and DJ certainly is that," Chicago coach Matt Eberflus said in June. "He's as tough as they come and he is a great teammate and he is our hardest worker and one of our most talented guys."

The Bears rewarded Moore with an extension earlier than they have for players under Poles' direction. Last summer, Chicago extended tight endCole Kmet going into the final year of his rookie deal. The team let cornerback Jaylon Johnson play out the final year of his rookie contract in 2023 before signing him to a four-year extension this offseason, after using the franchise tag as a placeholder for negotiations.

In March, Poles said he wanted to be "intentional with the order that we do negotiations," which eventually meant that Moore would leapfrog other Bears players who are headed for contract years in 2024.

Allen, who was traded to the Bears from the Los Angeles Chargers, has one year remaining on his deal. Left guard Teven Jenkins is entering the final year of his rookie contract and said the Bears told him and his agent that he would have to wait until after Chicago's Week 7 bye to enter negotiations.

By extending Moore, Poles now has the team's offensive core locked down for quite a while; Chicago has its first overall quarterback (Caleb Williams), two first-round wide receivers (Odunze, Moore), a top-10 pick offensive tackle (Darnell Wright) and starting tight end (Kmet) all under contract for at least the next four years (including fifth-year options on first-round contracts).

Moore is the latest to cash in during a summer of mega contract extensions for wide receivers. His deal makes him the second-highest-paid wide receiver behindMinnesota's Jefferson, who signed the richest contract in NFL history at the position (four years, $140 million) in June.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.