Chicago Bears trade RB Khalil Herbert to Cincinnati Bengals

CHICAGO -- The Cincinnati Bengals have made a rare move ahead of the trade deadline.

The Bengals acquired Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick, the Bears announced Tuesday. The move comes hours before the NFL's trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati needed a running back after Zack Moss reported he was dealing with a neck injury before the team's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Monday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said more information would be gathered this week and a timetable for Moss's return was unclear.

Herbert, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, was in the final year of his rookie contract. He has had limited usage for the Bears in six games this season. He has just eight carries for 16 yards and a touchdown and has been a healthy scratch in the last two contests for Chicago.

The Virginia Tech product adds depth behind Bengals running back Chase Brown, who had 27 carries for 120 yards, both career highs, in Cincinnati's 41-27 win over the Raiders last weekend.

Cincinnati has not historically made mid-season trades except for in special situations. The last one came during the 2020 season when disgruntled defensive end Carlos Dunlap was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for offensive lineman B.J. Finney.