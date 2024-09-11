Black Fire Brigade commemorates firefighters that died on 9/11

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Black Fire Brigade honored the New York black firefighters that died on September 11.

The ceremony was held at a Chicago Fire station at 54th and Wabash.

"It's a pleasure and an honor to honor their legacy," Chicago Firefighter and EMT Jasmine Williams said. "Those were the initial firefighters in the service that looked like us and they start off our path for us. Essentially, they were trailblazers."

Wednesday marked 23 years since the September 11th terror attack cut down New York City's World Trade Center and many lives.

NYC Fire Marshall John Coombs who was a firefighter at the time of the attack joined the ceremony in Washington Park.

"It was important that we hold their names in history," Coombs said. "That we would honor them by acknowledging them."

Of the 343 firefighters who sacrificed their lives as first responders to the attack, 12 were African American.

Those at the ceremony saif it's important to not forget the legacy their sacrifice creates for the future.

