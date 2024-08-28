WATCH LIVE

United Airlines flight from Cancun to Chicago diverted after passenger hurt during severe turbulence

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 28, 2024 11:36PM
A Chicago-bound United Airlines flight from Cancun, Mexico, was diverted Wednesday to Memphis after a passenger was hurt during severe turbulence.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One passenger was hurt Wednesday when a plane headed to Chicago from Cancun, Mexico, hit severe turbulence.

The injury happened Wednesday afternoon on a United Airlines flight headed to O'Hare International Airport, officials said.

The flight was diverted to Memphis, Tennessee. Paramedics met the aircraft at the gate at Memphis International Airport and took the passenger to the hospital.

The plane was expected to continue on its flight to Chicago.

No further information was immediately available.

