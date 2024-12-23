24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Downtown Chicago souvenir shop broken into: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 23, 2024 8:37PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A souvenir shop downtown Chicago was broken into early Monday morning.

The suspects smashed the front glass door of the My Chicago! souvenir shop just after 5 a.m., near Michigan Avenue and Monroe Street in the Loop, Chicago police said.

It was not clear if anything was taken from inside the store; although, the suspects did go inside, police said.

Chicago police were on the scene early Monday, looking inside the store.

No one was in custody later Monday.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident, but did not immediately provide any information about the suspects.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

