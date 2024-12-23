24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Boy, 14, seriously injured in South Chicago drive-by shooting, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 23, 2024 5:23PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was seriously injured after a shooting on the city's South Side on Monday, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at about 9:48 a.m. in the 8000-block of S. Escanaba Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was walking when a someone inside a black Nissan Altima started to shoot at him.

The offending car drove off southbound on Escanaba Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy had multiple shots to the body and was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.

