Chicago brothers sentenced for murder of Rolling Meadows landlord found in sewer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago brothers were sentenced for the murder of a suburban landlord nearly six years after the crime.

Vasudeva Kethireddy, 76, had been missing for nearly two months when his body was found in November 2018.

The suburban man was found in a sewer in the 6200-block of South May Street in the West Englewood neighborhood, police said. Officials said he was strangled to death.

Elijah Green, then 25, and Tony Green, then 22, were arrested days after the body was found. Both lived on the same block where the landlord's body was found.

Prosecutors said Tony Green allegedly lured Kethireddy, their landlord, to their home on Aug. 4 to rob him. They had allegedly complained about a leak. When Kethireddy arrived to check it out, Elijah Green allegedly choked and killed him.

Both brothers were convicted in for the murder of the Rolling Meadows in August 2024.

In February 2025, Tony Green was sentenced to 45 years and his brother Elijah was sentenced to 47 years.

The brothers allegedly stole $1,600 and credit cards from Kethireddy. Prosecutors also said someone did a Google search on Tony Green's phone that said, "How long does it take for a body to decompose in the sewer?"

Kethireddy came to Chicago after growing up in a poor neighborhood in India more than 40 years ago, and took pride in providing places to live for people in the underserved Englewood neighborhood, his family previously told ABC7. They said he loved the Englewood neighborhood, and people there knew him well.

Vasudeva Kethireddy, 76, of Rolling Meadows, was last seen in West Englewood.

