EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3941832" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Volunteers searched Chicago's South Side for a missing Rolling Meadows man.

A body was discovered Friday morning in a sewer on Chicago's South Side.Police said the body was found near West 62nd and South May streets in the city's Englewood neighborhood.Investigators are working to identify the body, to determine if it is that of Vasudeva Kethireddy, a 76-year-old man from northwest suburban Rolling Meadows, who disappeared on Aug. 4.He was last seen at the Chase bank branch at 6940 South Ashland Avenue in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, according to Rolling Meadows police. Surveillance video shows he entered the bank around 4 p.m.Kethireddy left his home at about 8 a.m. on Aug. 4 with plans to collect rent payment from his tenants on the South Side. His family said he owns about a half dozen properties. The tenant he had planned to meet said he did not show up.He was last seen driving a white 2005 Toyota Prius with Illinois license plate AR74968, police said. That plate was last detected near 70th and Lafayette near the Dan Ryan Expressway. The Prius was found abandoned on Aug. 7 in Chicago near West 60th and South May streets, police said.Community Activist Andrew Holmes said that Kethireddy's credit cards were used in the area where the vehicle was located, including at a nearby Citgo gas station, shortly after he went missing. The credit card was used to purchase bleach."We're going to stay in the area until we get answers," Holmes said.Kethrieddy's family has been searching every open lot, overgrown walkway and abandoned building in Englewood they can find.Kethireddy came to Chicago after growing up in a poor neighborhood in India more than 40 years ago. He took pride in providing places to live for people in the underserved Englewood neighborhood, his family said.They said he loved the Englewood neighborhood, and people there knew him well. His beloved grandchildren keep asking where he is.Last year, Kethireddy was carjacked and went missing. A day later, he called from Stroger Hospital. His family hoped something similar happened in this situation.