Family of Vasudeva Kethireddy, of Rolling Meadows, missing for 6 weeks fears worst

Vasudeva Kethireddy, 76, of Rolling Meadows went missing in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

A 76-year-old Rolling Meadows man went missing six weeks ago in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, but his family now fear that he may not be alive.

"At this point we're very realistic given that it's been six weeks," said Shantan Kethireddy, the son of Vasudeva Kethireddy.

Vasudeva Kethireddy owned properties in Englewood and disappeared while he was collecting rent from his tenants. He was last captured on surveillance video leaving a Chase bank, but then his 2005 Toyota Prius was later found abandoned.

RELATED: Family of missing Rolling Meadows man offers $10K reward for safe return

The Englewood where the vehicle was found has been the focus of the search for clues, said community activist Andrew Holmes, who has been walking the neighborhood and handing out leaflets.

Holmes said that Vasudeva Kethireddy's credit cards have been used in the area, including at a nearby Citgo gas station shortly after he went missing. The credit card was used to purchase bleach.

"We're going to stay in the area until we get answers," Holmes said.

RELATED: Missing Rolling Meadows man Vasudeva Kethireddy last seen in West Englewood

Family and community leaders are offering a $11,000 reward for information in the case.

Vasudeva Kethireddy came to Chicago after growing up in a poor neighborhood in India more than 40 years ago. He took pride in providing places to live for people in the underserved Englewood neighborhood, his family said.

Rolling Meadows police are heading up the investigation because that is where Kethireddy lives, but they are working closely with Chicago police.

Kethireddy is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 847-255-2416.
