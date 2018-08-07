Missing Rolling Meadows man last seen in West Englewood

Police are looking for a 76-year-old man from northwest suburban Rolling Meadows who is missing from Chicago.

Keithreddy Vasudevareddy left his home in the suburb about 8 a.m. Saturday and was last seen about 4 p.m. at the J.P. Morgan bank at 6940 Ashland Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to Rolling Meadows police.

Vasudevareddy is described as a 5-foot-5 Asian-American man weighing about 136 pounds.

He was last seen driving a white 2005 Toyota Prius with Illinois license plate AR74968, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (847) 255-2416.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
