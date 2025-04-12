95-year-old woman attends her first Chicago Bulls game: 'Busy raising six children'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For most people, seeing their favorite team play in person is a memorable experience.

One woman, 95-year-old Ida Polcyn, took it to a whole new level. She was surprised with tickets to her first Chicago Bulls game, and the team rolled out the red carpet for her.

The native Chicago woman was a fan even before the Bulls called the United Center home.

"Last time I was at a game was in 1947 to see Chicago Stags," Polcyn said.

But she's never been to a Bulls game, until now.

The team invited Polcyn and her family for fan appreciation night. She got on the court, she got to meet some players and she even got broadcast recognition.

"I asked her why she hadn't attended a game before, she said, 'I was busy raising six children, what were you doing?'" a Bulls broadcaster said.

Of course, Polcyn cheered the team on to victory in a memor-a-Bull night.