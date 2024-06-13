Stolen SUV crashes into building in Noble Square, Chicago police say

A stolen Jeep SUV crashed into a building Thursday on Ashland Avenue in Chicago's Noble Square neighborhood, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A stolen car crashed into a building Thursday afternoon on the city's Northwest Side. The driver then fled the scene on foot.

The crash happened on Ashland Avenue near Augusta Boulevard in Noble Square, Chicago police said.

A gray Jeep SUV was traveling northbound when it struck the building, police said. The vehicle was reported stolen.

An unknown driver of the Jeep exited the vehicle and fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

No injuries of arrests were initially reported.

Police continue to investigate. No further information was immediately available.

