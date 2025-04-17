24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Landscaper rescues driver who crashed into Naperville pond

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 17, 2025 12:56AM
Landscaper rescues driver who crashed into Naperville pond
A landscaper rescued a driver, who crashed into a Naperville pond Wednesday.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver was rescued after crashing her car into a pond in Naperville Wednesday morning, Plainfield and Naperville fire officials said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene near the intersection of Royal Worlington Drive and Route 59 later Wednesday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Tire marks are visible, from where officials say the car veered off the road and into the pond just before 10 a.m.

SEE ALSO: SUV crashes into Gresham building after report of shots fired; man in custody, police say

A good Samaritan, who witnesses say was a nearby landscaper, saw it happen and immediately jumped into action.

The driver could not swim; so, the man jumped in the water and helped hold her head above water until emergency crews arrived.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW