Landscaper rescues driver who crashed into Naperville pond

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver was rescued after crashing her car into a pond in Naperville Wednesday morning, Plainfield and Naperville fire officials said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene near the intersection of Royal Worlington Drive and Route 59 later Wednesday.

Tire marks are visible, from where officials say the car veered off the road and into the pond just before 10 a.m.

A good Samaritan, who witnesses say was a nearby landscaper, saw it happen and immediately jumped into action.

The driver could not swim; so, the man jumped in the water and helped hold her head above water until emergency crews arrived.