Vehicle crashes into house in Jeffery Manor, causing heavy damage

A vehicle crashed into house near East 100th Street and South Paxton Avenue in Jeffrey Manor, Chicago. Video of the scene showed heavy damage.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle crashed into a house Sunday in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

The crashed happened near East 100th Street and South Paxton Avenue.

Video of the crash scene showed the house sustained significant damage after the SUV apparently slammed into the front of the home.

ABC7 Chicago has reached out the the Chicago police and fire departments to learn if anyone was hurt.

No further information about the apparent crash was immediately available.

