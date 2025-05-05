Chicago City Council committee expected to take up 'teen takeover' curfew

A Chicago City Council committee is expected to vote on a curfew ordinance to address downtown "teen takeovers."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's curfew debate returns Monday to City Hall.

The Public Safety Committee will once again take up a measure on "snap curfews" to allow police to stop so called teen take-overs.

A committee vote was expected last week before being postponed.

The ordinance would give Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling the ability to suddenly call a curfew in the event of a large teen gathering, but there are now changes from the mayor's office.

According to the proposed ordinance, both the Chicago police superintendent and the deputy mayor of community safety have to agree that a mass gathering is taking place or likely to take place.

The superintendent then institutes the curfew, which will expire after three hours.

Minors have 30 minutes to clear a public place before the curfew goes into effect. Those violating the curfew, including parents, could be fined $250 and community service.