City Council to hold special meeting on Mayor Brandon Johnson's property tax proposal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson will oversee a special City Council meeting, where he could face opposition to a proposed $300 million property tax hike.

Chicago aldermen called for the meeting. Many are against the property tax hike, threatening efforts to pass the city budget by the end-of-year deadline.

Mayor Brandon Johnson proposed a $300 million property tax hike, but said it was just a "proposal" and is open to reducing it.

During a briefing on Tuesday, the mayor said he's still negotiating with city leaders.

A majority of City Council opposes the steep increase.

The mayor said he wants to avoid layoffs and furloughs, or cuts in youth employment and other programs that "invest in people."

But even with an increase in fees for things like garbage collection services, some property tax hike would still likely be on the table.

The special meeting is set for 2 p.m.

Some aldermen criticized Mayor Johnson that these negotiations should have taken place long before his budget proposal.