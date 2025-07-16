Chicago City Council set to take up 'granny flats' ordinance, police lawsuit settlements

They are homes built on the same property as a main house, to provide extra living space.

The Chicago City Council is expected to take up an ordinance to legalize "granny flats" across the city to add affordable housing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The so-called "granny flats" proposal goes to the full Chicago City Council Wednesday.

The Zoning Committee approved the measure Tuesday.

The 'granny flats' ordinance would give residents across the city the ability to convert different spaces into residential units.

That includes unused spaces like coach houses, attics and garden units, but the measure has a long way to go before it could be passed.

City Council members say the proposed ordinance addresses the longstanding issue of high rent and adding more affordable housing.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and some other City Council members like 44th Ward Alderman Bennett Lawson are behind the idea.

Lawson's is the sponsor of the 'Granny Flats' ordinance which passed the council's Zoning Committee with intense debate.

"We do maintain limits in the single-family zones so that they're not able to build more than a certain number per year, per block, and home ownership is also going to be required," Lawson said.

Thirteenth Ward Alderman Marty Quinn says one of his concerns with the ordinance is that investors would swoop in buy single family bungalows and convert them into two or three flats. The ordinance also prohibits short term rentals.

Alderman Lawson said the item is on the July council agenda but will likely be pushed back until September.

City Council to take up police lawsuit settlements

Aldermen are also set to consider approval of several lawsuits of settlements involving police, adding up to millions.

The city is set to pay *$35 million to settle the two cases.

One of the cases is for Jackie Wilson whose case is linked to former Chicago Police Detective Jon Burge and the other is for Robert Almo-Dovar which also involved former detective Reynaldo Guerva.

Both Almo-Dovar and Wilson spent decades in prison for crimes they did not commit.

The Finance Committee signed off on the settlements, but the city ran out of money budgeted for these types of lawsuits back in May.

The city only budgeted $82 million to settle police misconduct lawsuits and there are still hundreds of other police conduct cases the city has to reckon with.