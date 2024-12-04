Apartment buildings without heat for weeks in West Pullman, residents say: 'Feels like a freezer'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents in a Far South Side apartment complex say they have been without heat for weeks and are being forced to find other ways to stay warm.

Resident Earnestine Tolbert said she has to leave the burners on her stove turned on to help provide heat for her apartment. She said she and more than 100 other residents in two of the Indian Trails Apartments buildings, located at 221 E. 121st Pl. in West Pullman, have been without heat for more than a month.

"It feels like a freezer in my apartment," Tolbert said. "The floors are cold. I can't go in there because it's too cold."

By Chicago city ordinance, landlords are supposed to provide heat to buildings at least 68 degrees from mid September until June first. The building management has has provided space heaters while they say they are working to fix the heat. Howvere, that's insufficient for many residents, like Diane Dixon, who left to stay with a friend Wednesday afternoon.

"I heard the weather is gonna drop," Dixon said. "It's too cold and I can't take it no more."

Resident Lateaccahe Temple was bundled up in blankets Wednesday. She's fighting a cold she says she believes was caused by the chilly apartment.

"Fix the heat," Temple said. "Stop giving us the runaround and just fix the heat."

A representative front the building told ABC7 they're unsure how long it will be until parts arrive so they can fix the boiler here.

ABC7 left messages with the management company but have not heard back.