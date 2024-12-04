Some County Club Hills parents keeping students home from school due to heating issues

County Club Hills schools Southwood Middle School and Meadowview Intermediate School are having heating issues, parents said.

County Club Hills schools Southwood Middle School and Meadowview Intermediate School are having heating issues, parents said.

County Club Hills schools Southwood Middle School and Meadowview Intermediate School are having heating issues, parents said.

County Club Hills schools Southwood Middle School and Meadowview Intermediate School are having heating issues, parents said.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Some students in two south suburban schools are having problems with heat.

Parents said the issues are at Southwood Middle School and Meadowview Intermediate School in Country Club Hills.

ABC7 has reached out to multiple Country Club Hills School District 160 Officials, but have not heard back.

This comes after some parents pulled their kids from school because they say there is a lack of heat.

Parents said there is insufficient heat at two of the district's three schools, Southwood and Meadowview Intermediate School.

ABC7 spoke with two mothers who both say they took their kids out of class on Monday because of heating problems.

"I asked them, I'm like you had your coat on all day? They were like, 'Yeah, it's really cold in our classrooms. Feel my hands. Feel my face,'" mother Tisha Williams said.

Southwood's principal acknowledged HVAC issues in an email to parents Monday and allowed students to wear coats in rooms. But parents said that email was only sent after they started calling.

Parents also said there have been heating issues at Meadowview Intermediate since before Thanksgiving.

Parents said they've received no updates from district officials about when the heating issues will be resolved.