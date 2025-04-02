Chicago comedian suffers heart attack, now warning others of the signs | EXCLUSIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago comedian's near-death experience is no laughing matter.

That's why Leah Eva is sharing her new-found material on stage, so people don't ignore the warning signs of heart disease.

The Chicago woman literally died, and now she used the second chance at life to warn women about the signs of heart disease.

There's something else about Eva. She's a stand-up comic.

It's a routine return visit with Northwestern Memorial's cardiac team.

"I tell everyone now I'm half Filipino and half robot," Eva said.

If you feel something, go immediately to the emergency room, because if I had not gone to the ER, I wouldn't be here. Leah Eva, comedian

That is Eva's baseline funny, no matter the situation.

A few weeks ago her visit to the ER was anything but humorous. She coded and a nurse took action.

"I saw God. I saw Jesus," Eva said. "It was so beautiful. I can't even tell you. There are no words to describe it, and then when I woke up, I said, 'Thank you for saving my life.'"

It turns out the stand-up comic had a heart attack due to a rare condition.

"The pain was coming from here to here, and in my pain, yes it felt like acid reflux, but go to the doctor, because you will save your life," Eva said.

Eva now takes medication and has a defibrillator implanted under her skin. Her prognosis is good, as she got care quickly, and was otherwise in good shape.

She and her doctor are urging people, especially women, to heed their symptoms and intuition.

"If you feel something, go immediately to the emergency room, because if I had not gone to the ER, I wouldn't be here," Eva said. "I really wouldn't be here."

Eva's cardiologist, Dr. Mohamad Al-Kazaz at Northwestern Medicine, said heart disease is the number one killer of women.

"Trust your body," Dr. Al-Kazaz said. "There's an intensity, breathing is an issue, chest pain is an issue. Speak to your doctors, but don't wait. Call 911 or go to the hospital."

Eva said she has a lot of new material for her comedy shows. She will try them out this Saturday at Midwest Coast Brewing at 8 p.m.

"You just never know when it's your time to go, so do what you need to do be good to others and love your family," Eva said. "I love you mom."