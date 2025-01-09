24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago man arrested after Indiana police chase crosses state lines, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 9, 2025 3:45PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

MUNSTER, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man was arrested after a police chase crossed state lines and ended in a crash, Indiana police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Munster police said the pursuit bean after the driver fled from a traffic stop. It is unknown exactly where the pursuit began.

The driver was identified as Randy L. White of Chicago.

At one point, police said White was driving with three flat tires.

The pursuit crossed state lines and came to an end in Chicago's East Side neighborhood near Avenue L and 100th Street.

Police said White crashed into a utility pole before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

He was charged with resisting law enforcement, driving with license revoked, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana.

Chicago and Hammond police departments and the Lake County Sheriff's Office assisted with the pursuit.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW