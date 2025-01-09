Chicago man arrested after Indiana police chase crosses state lines, police say

MUNSTER, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man was arrested after a police chase crossed state lines and ended in a crash, Indiana police said.

Munster police said the pursuit bean after the driver fled from a traffic stop. It is unknown exactly where the pursuit began.

The driver was identified as Randy L. White of Chicago.

At one point, police said White was driving with three flat tires.

The pursuit crossed state lines and came to an end in Chicago's East Side neighborhood near Avenue L and 100th Street.

Police said White crashed into a utility pole before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

He was charged with resisting law enforcement, driving with license revoked, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana.

Chicago and Hammond police departments and the Lake County Sheriff's Office assisted with the pursuit.

