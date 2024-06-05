Chicago couple to run Bank of America half marathon after welcoming first child

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pair of first-time parents are training for the third annual Bank of America Chicago 13.1 on Sunday, but they won't need a babysitter.

Fernando Pastor and Jessica Pastor Brizuela have been preparing for the race while pushing their daughter in a stroller along with them.

Seven-month-old Andrea was born in November. For the last four months she has been a part of her parent's half marathon training.

Pastor was the first of the couple to become interested in running and has since convinced Pastor Brizuela to join him a few times for the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

After Andrea's birth, Pastor Brizuela became committed to focusing on her physical and mental health. Training with Pastor and Andrea led Pastor Brizuela to decide to participate in the half marathon, she said.

Training for races while pushing a stroller can be difficult when running at different paces, Pastor said. Although Andrea is just a few months old, the couple plans to continue to run with her as she grows.

"We have to upgrade our stroller, once we have a good stroller we can keep running with her for a long time," Pastor said.

The race offers 10,000 runners the opportunity to explore neighborhoods on the West Side such as Douglass Park, Humboldt Park and Garfield Park.

Pastor Brizuela, who is a Little Village native, is amazed by the event highlighting her neighborhood, she said.

"I feel like those neighborhoods are often overlooked, and a lot of the focus is downtown and the Northside neighborhoods. Just to see that the bank is organizing such an amazing event in these neighborhoods is very heartwarming," she said.

The half marathon will take place June 9, starting at 7 a.m. in Garfield Park. Find more information at chicago13point1.com.