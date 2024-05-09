2 bicyclists, including 3-year-old girl, hit by car in South Loop, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two bicyclists, including a young girl, are in the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a car in Chicago.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. near Roosevelt Road and South Wabash Avenue in South Loop, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

A 44-year-old man along with a three-year-old girl were both taken to a hospital, and they were initially reported to have serious to critical injuries.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

