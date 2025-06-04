Elderly pedestrian struck, seriously injured on Southwest Side, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An elderly woman was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Wednesday at the same Southwest Side intersection a grandmother was killed while walking last month, sources told ABC7.

The latest crash happened Wednesday afternoon at South Archer Avenue and South Laramie Avenue in Garfield Ridge, sources said.

On May 14, Chicago police said two cars crashed near the same location, and as a result, one of the vehicles hit beloved mother and grandmother Maria Ochoa, who later died at the hospital.

Police say of the drivers, a 26-year-old man, was issued multiple citations, including failing to reduce speed.

"We know Archer Avenue has a lot of speeding. We know there's a lot of drag racing. There's a lot of accidents. We want to prevent those in the future and to make this terrible tragedy have some meaning," said family attorney Frank Avila.

The victim in Wednesday's pedestrian crash was also believed to be an elderly woman

No further information about Wednesday's crash was immediately available.

ABC7 has reached out to Chicago police for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.