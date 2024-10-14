SUV crashes into Gage Park business: Chicago police

There was a Chicago crash Monday morning. An SUV slammed into a business on 59th Street and California Avenue in Gage Park, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An SUV slammed into a Southwest Side business Monday morning.

A black Acura was traveling north on California Avenue near 59th Street in Gage Park, when a silver RAV4 that was traveling west on 59th hit it just after 8:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

As a result, the RAV4 hit a building, causing minor damage, CPD said.

The SUV appeared to be halfway into the building.

No injuries were reported, and the incident is under investigation.

It was not immediately clear if any charges would be filed.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.