Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower; both sides of expressway closed in Maywood: ISP | LIVE

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A fatal crash has closed both directions of the Eisenhower Expressway in west suburban Maywood early Monday morning.

A deadly Eisenhower, or I-290, crash involving a pedestrian has closed both sides of the expressway near 17th Avenue in Maywood, police said.

Illinois State Police said just after 5 a.m. that the crash near 17th Avenue involved a pedestrian and a fatality.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the fatal crash, how many vehicles were involved or for how long the roadway would be closed.

RELATED: 2 killed, 1 injured in Bronzeville rollover crash outside Chicago Police Headquarters: CPD

Inbound Interstate 290 is closed at 17th Avenue and outbound I-290 is closed at Ninth Avenue.

Roosevelt Road can be an alternate route in the area.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for details.