WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower; both sides of expressway closed in Maywood: ISP | LIVE

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 14, 2024 11:03AM
LIVE: Chopper 7 over Eisenhower Expressway after fatal crash
LIVE: Chopper 7 over Eisenhower Expressway after fatal crash

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A fatal crash has closed both directions of the Eisenhower Expressway in west suburban Maywood early Monday morning.

A deadly Eisenhower, or I-290, crash involving a pedestrian has closed both sides of the expressway near 17th Avenue in Maywood, police said.

Illinois State Police said just after 5 a.m. that the crash near 17th Avenue involved a pedestrian and a fatality.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

It was not immediately clear what led up to the fatal crash, how many vehicles were involved or for how long the roadway would be closed.

RELATED: 2 killed, 1 injured in Bronzeville rollover crash outside Chicago Police Headquarters: CPD

Inbound Interstate 290 is closed at 17th Avenue and outbound I-290 is closed at Ninth Avenue.

Roosevelt Road can be an alternate route in the area.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for details.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW