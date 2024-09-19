1 in custody after clerk at Logan Square store robbed at gunpoint, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A store clerk was robbed at gunpoint in the Logan Square neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:28 p.m. in the 2700-block of West North Avenue.

A clerk at the store told officers that they were robbed by two male suspects, one of whom had a handgun.

Police said they did a search and found one suspect who was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported and Area Five detectives are investigating.

