1 in custody after clerk at Logan Square store robbed at gunpoint, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A store clerk was robbed at gunpoint in the Logan Square neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.
The incident occurred at about 9:28 p.m. in the 2700-block of West North Avenue.
A clerk at the store told officers that they were robbed by two male suspects, one of whom had a handgun.
Police said they did a search and found one suspect who was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported and Area Five detectives are investigating.
