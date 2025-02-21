24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

33-year-old woman fatally stabbed at home in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, February 21, 2025 3:32AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was stabbed to death Thursday at a home on the city's South Side.

The stabbing happened around 6:55 p.m. at a residence in the 7100 block of South Eberhart Avenue in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The victim, a 33-year-old woman, was inside the home when an unknown offender stabbed her multiple times, police said.

She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity was not yet known.

No arrests have been reported.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW