33-year-old woman fatally stabbed at home in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was stabbed to death Thursday at a home on the city's South Side.

The stabbing happened around 6:55 p.m. at a residence in the 7100 block of South Eberhart Avenue in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman, was inside the home when an unknown offender stabbed her multiple times, police said.

She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity was not yet known.

No arrests have been reported.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

