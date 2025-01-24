4 teens charged in death of coyote in Mt. Greenwood, officials say

Chicago police are looking for a group of male suspects who are accused by witnesses of killing a coyote on South Sacramento Avenue in Mt. Greenwood.

Chicago police are looking for a group of male suspects who are accused by witnesses of killing a coyote on South Sacramento Avenue in Mt. Greenwood.

Chicago police are looking for a group of male suspects who are accused by witnesses of killing a coyote on South Sacramento Avenue in Mt. Greenwood.

Chicago police are looking for a group of male suspects who are accused by witnesses of killing a coyote on South Sacramento Avenue in Mt. Greenwood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four teens have been charged in the death of a coyote earlier this month on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The incident happened January 11 in the 10600 block of South Sacramento Avenue Mount Greenwood, Chicago police said.

Illinois Conservation police said the teens, ages 16 and 17, shot the coyote with a bow and stomped it.

Chicago police said they were called to the scene after witnesses claimed to see several male offenders abusing a coyote. The coyote was later found dead on private property and was removed.

READ MORE | Chicago police looking for suspects accused of killing coyote in Mt. Greenwood

The teens were cited for unlawfully hunting without supervision, unlawfully hunting on lands without permission of the owner, unlawfully hunting within 100 yards of a home, and unlawful abandonment of wildlife carcass on private property without permission.

No further information was immediately available.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.