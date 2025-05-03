5 hurt in Chicago Lawn stabbing; police say 2 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least five people were injured after a stabbing on the city's Southwest Side.

The crime happened just after midnight on Saturday near 62nd and Kedzie Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police said a fight between two groups turned violent when a woman pulled out a sharp object and started stabbing people.

A 47-year-old man was stabbed in the left eye and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Three other men, aged 31, 37 and 36, were also injured in the stabbing but are expected to be OK.

A woman also sustained a laceration to the forehead and refused medical attention, according to CPD.

Police said two women were taken into custody. Charges are pending.

