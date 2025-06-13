Man allegedly sexually abused girls playing in park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man allegedly sexually abused three girls playing at a park in Chicago, police said.

Police said three young girls were at the playground at Jones Park in the 1200-block of S. Plymouth Court at about 7:37 p.m.

An unknown man approached one of the girls and allegedly grabbed her as she crawled on playground equipment.

Police said the suspect then walked over to another girl, sat next to her and started to talk. Police said he briefly touched the girl in an inappropriate manner.

The three young girls left the playground, when police said they were briefly followed by the suspect.

Police said he ran away northbound through the Plymouth Court tunnel.

He was described to be about 60 to 70 years old, has a bald head and grey or white facial hair.

Police said the suspect is missing teeth but has at least one gold tooth remaining. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt bearing a white skeleton decal and blue jeans.

