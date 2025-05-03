April 2025 Chicago homicides saw lowest monthly total since February 2015, CPD data shows

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByMaggie Green and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 3, 2025 1:19AM
April 2025 homicides were lowest monthly total in 10 years: CPD data
The number of homicides in Chicago for April 2025 was the lowest monthly total since February 2015, Chicago Police Department crime data showed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The number of homicides this April in Chicago was the lowest monthly number in more than 10 years.

A new report from the Chicago Police Department showed there were a total of 20 homicides in April. That's the lowest since February 2015.

An analysis of the numbers by the ABC7 Chicago Data Team found there were 549 murders in the past 12 months.

That's down 15.2% from the yearly average of the prior three years.

