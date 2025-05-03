April 2025 Chicago homicides saw lowest monthly total since February 2015, CPD data shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The number of homicides this April in Chicago was the lowest monthly number in more than 10 years.

A new report from the Chicago Police Department showed there were a total of 20 homicides in April. That's the lowest since February 2015.

An analysis of the numbers by the ABC7 Chicago Data Team found there were 549 murders in the past 12 months.

That's down 15.2% from the yearly average of the prior three years.

