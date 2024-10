Arrest made on South Side after pursuit on Dan Ryan Expressway

An arrest was made Friday on Chicago's South Side after a police pursuit on the Dan Ryan Expressway while Chopper 7 was over the scene.

An arrest was made Friday on Chicago's South Side after a police pursuit on the Dan Ryan Expressway while Chopper 7 was over the scene.

An arrest was made Friday on Chicago's South Side after a police pursuit on the Dan Ryan Expressway while Chopper 7 was over the scene.

An arrest was made Friday on Chicago's South Side after a police pursuit on the Dan Ryan Expressway while Chopper 7 was over the scene.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An arrest was made on Chicago's South Side Friday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Chopper 7 was over the scene near 71st Street and Lafayette Avenue.

The circumstances that led to the pursuit were not yet certain, but at least one person could be seen in custody.

ABC7 has crews heading to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.