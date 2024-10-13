Victim shoots back in attempted robbery, video shows car on fire in Fulton Market District

The attempted robbery happened around 1:41 a.m. on Lake and Morgan, according to police.

The attempted robbery happened around 1:41 a.m. on Lake and Morgan, according to police.

The attempted robbery happened around 1:41 a.m. on Lake and Morgan, according to police.

The attempted robbery happened around 1:41 a.m. on Lake and Morgan, according to police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An attempted armed robbery ended in a shooting and a car engulfed in flames on the city's Northwest Side.

The shooting happened on Sunday around 1:41 a.m. near Lake and Morgan in the Fulton Market District, according to Chicago police.

Police said the offender jumped out of a Ford SUV and tried to rob a man at gunpoint.

However, the victim pulled out his own gun and fired several shots toward the offender.

No one was hit. The suspect ran off.

Video shows a nearby SUV engulfed in flames. It is unknown how it caught fire.

No one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

At least 15 people have been shot, two fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.