Woman charged after 3 young children stabbed on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been charged after three young children were stabbed and seriously injured Wednesday on the city's South Side.

The stabbings happened around 5:44 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Harvard Avenue in Englewood near Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police said.

A 33-year-old woman, Aurionah-Rakii-Karie Parker-White, brought three injured children to St. Bernard Hospital after she allegedly stabbed each of them with a sharp object, according to police.

The victims, a 1-year-old girl and two boys, ages 3 and 5, were cut on their right wrists, Chicago police said. They were moved to Comer Children's Hospital, initially reported to be in serious condition.

Parker-White was placed into custody at the hospital, CPD said.

The suspect three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and three felony counts of aggravated battery of a child, police said.

On Wednesday, ABC7 spoke with a man who said he was the one who transported the woman and the three young children to St. Bernard Hospital before the three children were transported to Comer. He said he didn't want to wait for police to arrive before he got them help.

Tow truck driver Devaughen Stringfellow said he saw a baby on the sidewalk and then saw a woman come out with another toddler in her arms followed by an older child. He said all of the children were covered in blood.

"When we was in the back the security guard asked her what happened," Stringfellow said. "She was like, 'I did it because I got three different baby daddies and nobody's trying to help me.' That's when he grabbed her and took her and put her in that room."

Stringfellow said that's what the woman said as soon as they arrived to St. Bernard Hospital.

Investigators would not say what the relationship was between the three children and the woman, but Stringfellow said one of the most heartbreaking moments as he was taking them to the hospital was hearing this from the 5-year-old boy.

"What's so bad about it and the little boy told, and this is what hurt me the most, cause the little boy in the truck say, 'mama don't cry it's going to be all right,'" Stringfellow said.

No further information about the stabbings was immediately available.

