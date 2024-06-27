Body of woman found in Park Manor, Chicago police investigating as homicide

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are conducting a homicide investigating on the city's South Side.

A woman was found unresponsive on Wednesday morning around 8:06 a.m. in the 6900-block of Wabash Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced at the scene, according to Chicago police.

The cause of death has not been revealed by police.

No one is in custody. CPD area detectives are investigating.

Later in the day, a woman was shot to death near a Garfield Park church. The victim's body was found around 3:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said.

