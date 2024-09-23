WATCH LIVE

Burglars break into multiple NW Side restaurants, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, September 23, 2024 11:13AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars targeted restaurants on the city's Northwest Side early Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

The first break-in happened in Old Irving Park around 2:45 a.m. at Lou Malnati's Pizza and Backlot Coffee on Avondale Avenue near Irving Park Road.

Police said a witness saw two suspects get out of a dark-colored car and break-in to one of the restaurants then forced their way into the other one.

Around 4:05 a.m. police said someone broke into a Portage Park Dairy Queen in the 5600-block of Irving Park Road. Officers said a grey car was seen leaving the scene.

Less then 40 minutes later, Earl's BBQ in the 4800-block of Austin Avenue was also targeted in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

It is unknown exactly what the burglars took. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody.

