Burglars break into multiple NW Side restaurants, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars targeted restaurants on the city's Northwest Side early Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

The first break-in happened in Old Irving Park around 2:45 a.m. at Lou Malnati's Pizza and Backlot Coffee on Avondale Avenue near Irving Park Road.

Police said a witness saw two suspects get out of a dark-colored car and break-in to one of the restaurants then forced their way into the other one.

Around 4:05 a.m. police said someone broke into a Portage Park Dairy Queen in the 5600-block of Irving Park Road. Officers said a grey car was seen leaving the scene.

READ ALSO | Chicago police investigating 3 business burglaries on Northwest Side

Less then 40 minutes later, Earl's BBQ in the 4800-block of Austin Avenue was also targeted in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

It is unknown exactly what the burglars took. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

