Chicago police investigating 3 business burglaries on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released video Saturday from three recent business burglaries on the city's Northwest Side.
All of the burglaries happened in the early morning hours on September 9, authorities said.
Police said in each case, four men wearing dark clothes and masks broke out a glass door or window to get inside. Then they targeted cash registers, safes and office areas inside the businesses.
The crimes happened at the following locations and times, according to Chicago police:
