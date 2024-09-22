Chicago police investigating 3 business burglaries on Northwest Side

The Chicago Police Department is investigating three business burglaries that happened September 9 on the Northwest Side, which were caught on video.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating three business burglaries that happened September 9 on the Northwest Side, which were caught on video.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating three business burglaries that happened September 9 on the Northwest Side, which were caught on video.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating three business burglaries that happened September 9 on the Northwest Side, which were caught on video.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released video Saturday from three recent business burglaries on the city's Northwest Side.

All of the burglaries happened in the early morning hours on September 9, authorities said.

Police said in each case, four men wearing dark clothes and masks broke out a glass door or window to get inside. Then they targeted cash registers, safes and office areas inside the businesses.

SEE ALSO | Smash-and-grab thieves hit Humboldt Park restaurant: Chicago police

The crimes happened at the following locations and times, according to Chicago police:



3300 block of West Bryn Mawr Ave., on September 9 at 1:34 a.m.

6300 block of West Irving Park Rd., on September 9 at 2:22 a.m.

6300 block of West Irving Park Rd., on September 9 at 2:25 a.m.

SEE ALSO | Smash-and-grab burglars target Bucktown dispensary: Chicago police

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood