Chicago police investigating 3 business burglaries on Northwest Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 22, 2024 3:56AM
The Chicago Police Department is investigating three business burglaries that happened September 9 on the Northwest Side, which were caught on video.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released video Saturday from three recent business burglaries on the city's Northwest Side.

All of the burglaries happened in the early morning hours on September 9, authorities said.

Police said in each case, four men wearing dark clothes and masks broke out a glass door or window to get inside. Then they targeted cash registers, safes and office areas inside the businesses.

The crimes happened at the following locations and times, according to Chicago police:

  • 3300 block of West Bryn Mawr Ave., on September 9 at 1:34 a.m.
  • 6300 block of West Irving Park Rd., on September 9 at 2:22 a.m.
  • 6300 block of West Irving Park Rd., on September 9 at 2:25 a.m.

