Man shot to death in East Side house identified by coroner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after being shot on the city's South side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened before 9:16 p.m. in the 9800-block of South Avenue J in the East Side neighborhood.

A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

He was later identified as Carlos Casas by the Cook County medical examiner.

No one is in custody.

