WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot to death in East Side house identified by coroner

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 12:15PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after being shot on the city's South side, according to Chicago police.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened before 9:16 p.m. in the 9800-block of South Avenue J in the East Side neighborhood.

A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

He was later identified as Carlos Casas by the Cook County medical examiner.

No one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW