Man arrested in murder of woman, 19, killed in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting, police say

The family and friends of 19-year-old Cyra C. Magby are shocked and devastated after she was killed when somoene opened fire on her car while she was driving.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been arrested in the South Side murder of a 19-year-old woman, Chicago police said.

The drive-by shooting happened on June 11, 2024 around 11:01 p.m. in the 800-block of Garfield Boulevard in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said three 19-year-old women were in a Chevy Malibu when a silver SUV approached and started to shoot at them.

The driver, identified as Cyra C. Magby died after being shot. The two other women inside the car were not shot.

On March 3, 2025, Elijah Stiffened, 20 of Chicago, was arrested and charged with one first degree murder charge and two counts of attempted murder.

Stiffened was arrested in the in the 2700 block of S. California Avenue.

He was due in court on Tuesday.

Magby was a recent graduate of Englewood Stem High School, where she played on the basketball team.

At the time of the shooting, Magby crashed into a Volkswagen Jetta in the 5400-block of Halsted Street.

A man, 43, was driving the Jetta with a 40-year-old woman as the passenger. Both had minor injuries from the crash and were expected to recover.

