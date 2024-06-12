WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman, 19, fatally shot near car crash in Back of the Yards ID'd, medical examiner says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 12, 2024 11:37AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died after being found with gunshot wounds near a car crash on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The woman was found on Tuesday around 11:01 p.m. in the 800-block of Garfield Boulevard near Halsted Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

At first, police said officers were responding to a car crash when they found the woman injured on the street.

She had been shot in the upper back and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She died at the hospital.

The woman was identified as 19-year-old Cyra C. Magby, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW