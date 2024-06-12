Woman, 19, fatally shot near car crash in Back of the Yards ID'd, medical examiner says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died after being found with gunshot wounds near a car crash on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The woman was found on Tuesday around 11:01 p.m. in the 800-block of Garfield Boulevard near Halsted Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

At first, police said officers were responding to a car crash when they found the woman injured on the street.

She had been shot in the upper back and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She died at the hospital.

The woman was identified as 19-year-old Cyra C. Magby, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

