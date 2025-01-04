Family continues search for answers 4 years after 75-year-old man killed in Austin hit-and-run

The family of Andrew Wells is continuing their search for answers four years after the 75-year-old Chicago man was killed in a hit-and-run in Austin.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a renewed effort Saturday to find the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left a 75-year-old man dead four years ago on the West Side.

ABC7 spoke to the daughter of Andrew Wells as she and volunteers try to find his killer.

"Every single day I miss my dad," the victim's daughter, Jeannie Wells, said.

For Jeannie Wells, the emotions are still raw as she searches for answers nearly four years after her father was tragically killed.

Someone knows who killed my father, and I am asking that you please come forward and say who did this. Jeannie Wells, victim's daughter

It was on January 11, 2021, when she says her dad was out running errands in the Austin neighborhood along North Laramie Street.

According to investigators, Andrew Wells had just left a gas station after buying lottery tickets. He was hit by a car as he was walking back home.

"As he was crossing the street, two cars collided. They hit him. Nobody stopped," Cook County CrimeStoppers chairman George McDade said. "They took off and went northbound on Laramie and left him to die. In this case, we know two cars were involved. Two separate drivers."

Investigators say they have a picture of one of the cars believed to be involved, a red ford focus, but no description of the second car. No arrests have been made.

That's why on Saturday, CrimeStoppers visited the neighborhood once again and knocked on doors, hoping someone will speak out.

"It is considered a cold case," McDade said. "But it is only cold until someone gives us information or a tip than it gets open back up again and they work it."

"Someone knows who killed my father, and I am asking that you please come forward and say who did this," Jeannie Wells said. "Maybe it is old to you all, but it's fresh to me."

All tips will remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

