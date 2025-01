Man critically injured in stabbing in Old Town, Chicago police say

A 59-year-old man was critically injured in a stabbing Wednesday on North Sedgwick Street in Old Town, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured in an attack Wednesday at a home in Old Town.

The attack happened around 2:38 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Sedgwick Street, Chicago police said.

Police said a suspect hit a 59-year-old man with a sharp object and then left the scene.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

