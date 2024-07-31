Man flashes knife, robs South Side businesses, video released by police shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a video to warn about business robberies on the South Side.
The video shows a man walk into multiple Dollar Tree stores, pull out a knife and take money from the cash register.
Employees were inside the business at the time of the robbery.
At least seven incidents have been reported by Chicago police:
-200-block of East 103rd Street on June 26
-10800-block of South Doty Road on July 9
-2000-block of East 95th Street on Jul 10
-10800-block of South Doty Road on July 12
-7100-block of South Stony Island on July 15
-10800-block of South Doty Road on July 23
-8700-block of South Stony Island on July 27
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.
