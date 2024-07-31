Man flashes knife, robs South Side businesses, video released by police shows

At least six incidents happened in July in the Calumet Heights and the Stony Island neighborhoods, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a video to warn about business robberies on the South Side.

The video shows a man walk into multiple Dollar Tree stores, pull out a knife and take money from the cash register.

Employees were inside the business at the time of the robbery.

Chicago police are warning about recent robberies by the same man at businesses on the South Side.

At least seven incidents have been reported by Chicago police:

-200-block of East 103rd Street on June 26

-10800-block of South Doty Road on July 9

-2000-block of East 95th Street on Jul 10

-10800-block of South Doty Road on July 12

-7100-block of South Stony Island on July 15

-10800-block of South Doty Road on July 23

-8700-block of South Stony Island on July 27

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.

