Man injured in incident outside Chicago Theatre on State Street in the Loop

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 23, 2024 9:55PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are responding to downtown for an investigation.

A man appeared be injured in the 100 block of North State Street, in front of the Chicago Theater and ABC7's State Street Studio.

Witnesses could see the victim, a man, with an apparent bleeding wound on his abdomen.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

ABC7 has reached out to Chicago police and fire for more information.

