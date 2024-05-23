Man injured in incident outside Chicago Theatre on State Street in the Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are responding to downtown for an investigation.

A man appeared be injured in the 100 block of North State Street, in front of the Chicago Theater and ABC7's State Street Studio.

Witnesses could see the victim, a man, with an apparent bleeding wound on his abdomen.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

ABC7 has reached out to Chicago police and fire for more information.

