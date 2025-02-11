24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man killed in Fernwood drive-by shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 11, 2025 1:22PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death in an overnight drive-by on the city's South Side, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened on Tuesday at about 1:01 a.m. at Princeton Avenue and 99th Street, according to Chicago police.

A man, believed to be 35 to 45 years old, was standing outside when police said someone in a red car drove by shooting at the victim.

When Chicago police officers arrived, the man had died.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Two detectives are investigating.

No other information regarding the victim was released.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW