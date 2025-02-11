Man killed in Fernwood drive-by shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death in an overnight drive-by on the city's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened on Tuesday at about 1:01 a.m. at Princeton Avenue and 99th Street, according to Chicago police.

A man, believed to be 35 to 45 years old, was standing outside when police said someone in a red car drove by shooting at the victim.

When Chicago police officers arrived, the man had died.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Two detectives are investigating.

No other information regarding the victim was released.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood